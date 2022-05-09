 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Ukraine won't allow Russia to 'appropriate' WWII victory over Nazism: Volodymyr Zelensky

AFP
May 09, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

"Today we celebrate Victory Day over Nazism. We are our proud of our ancestors who together with other nations in the anti-Hitler coalition defeated Nazism. And we will not allow anyone to annex this victory. We will not allow it to be appropriated," Zelensky said, adding that: "We won then. We will win now".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine would not allow Russia to appropriate victory in World War II, speaking on the anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.

"Today we celebrate Victory Day over Nazism. We are our proud of our ancestors who together with other nations in the anti-Hitler coalition defeated Nazism. And we will not allow anyone to annex this victory. We will not allow it to be appropriated," Zelensky said, adding that: "We won then. We will win now".

AFP
TAGS: #Nazism #Russia #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelensky #World News
first published: May 9, 2022 12:42 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.