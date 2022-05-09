English
    Ukraine won't allow Russia to 'appropriate' WWII victory over Nazism: Volodymyr Zelensky

    "Today we celebrate Victory Day over Nazism. We are our proud of our ancestors who together with other nations in the anti-Hitler coalition defeated Nazism. And we will not allow anyone to annex this victory. We will not allow it to be appropriated," Zelensky said, adding that: "We won then. We will win now".

    AFP
    May 09, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine would not allow Russia to appropriate victory in World War II, speaking on the anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.

    Tags: #Nazism #Russia #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelensky #World News
    first published: May 9, 2022 12:42 pm
