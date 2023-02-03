English
    Ukraine wins EU pledges of support, no promise of fast-track accession

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had hoped the EU would put Ukraine on a rapid road to membership.

    Reuters
    February 03, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST
    The European Union offered strong support for Ukraine at a summit held in Kyiv as air raid sirens wailed on Friday, but set "no rigid timelines" for its accession to the wealthy bloc.

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had hoped the EU would put Ukraine on a rapid road to membership. But he used the summit to step up calls for his allies to deliver long-range weapons to help repel Russian forces besieging the city of Bakhmut and occupying much of the Donbas region in the east of the country.

    "If weapons (supplies) are quickened, specifically long-range weapons, we not only will not leave Bakhmut, but we will also begin to deoccupy Donbas, which has been occupied since 2014," he told a joint news conference after the summit.

    Ukrainian forces have held out for months in Bakhmut, where fighting has been fierce.