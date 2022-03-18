English
    Ukraine will not give up EU bid as compromise to Russia, says Ukrainian official

    "I will be categorical, this is absolutely unacceptable. It is our choice, the application for EU membership has been submitted and now it is being put into practice," deputy chief of staff Andrii Sybiha said.

    Reuters
    March 18, 2022 / 06:04 PM IST
    A woman walks past a mural in support of Ukraine by French street artist Emyart following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Paris, France, March 14. (Image: Reuters)

    Ukraine will not abandon its bid to join the European Union to reach a compromise with Russia as part of an agreement to end the war, the deputy chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

    Speaking on national television, Sybiha said negotiations with Russia were ongoing but difficult.
    first published: Mar 18, 2022 06:04 pm
