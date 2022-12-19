 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine watchful of borders as Putin heads to Belarus

Reuters
Dec 19, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video address to Ukrainians, also issued a fresh appeal to Western nations to provide Kyiv with better air defences as "one of the most powerful" steps to halt the Russian invasion.

Russia President Vladimir Putin (File Image: Reuters)

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said protecting Ukraine's borders was a "constant priority" and his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus, which Kyiv has warned could be drawn into the 10-month conflict.

Early on Monday, air raid warnings again rung out over Kyiv and eastern Ukraine, with videos of blasts and air defence systems shared on social media.

"Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus – is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said after a meeting on Sunday of Ukraine's top military command. "We are preparing for all possible defence scenarios."

Zelenskiy was speaking on the eve of a visit to Belarus by Russian President Vladimir Putin amid discussion of a possible new Russian offensive and suggestions it could originate in Belarus.

Officials in Kyiv have warned for months that Belarus could join Russian forces and serve as a launching pad for a new attack to form a second front in the war.