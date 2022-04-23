‘Ukraine was intended only as a beginning’: Zelenskyy responds to a Russian claim of broader war aims

The wider ambitions a Russian general expressed Friday — to take southern Ukraine all the way to Moldova, Ukraine’s southwest neighbor — reveal larger truths about Moscow’s agenda, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said Friday.

“This only confirms what I have said many times,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address to the nation. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine was intended only as a beginning, then they want to capture other countries.”

His comments referred to remarks by Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekayev of Russia, who in a defense industry meeting Friday said that the Kremlin’s forces aimed to take “full control of the Donbas and southern Ukraine.” According to Russian news agencies, the general said that would cut off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea, allowing Russia to gain “yet another point of access” to a pro-Russian Moldovan enclave, Transnistria.

Minnekayev also claimed that there was “evidence of oppression of the Russian-speaking population” in Transnistria, echoing false allegations of a “genocide” against Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin used to help justify the Feb. 24 invasion.

Since the onset of the invasion, Zelenskyy has stressed the country’s need for heavier weapons, including armored vehicles, tanks and missiles, at times expressing frustration that getting them has been so time-consuming. In his nightly address Friday, Zelenskyy praised allies’ deliveries of military equipment, saying the material would help save thousands of lives. Equipping Ukrainian forces has been “the No. 1 task for our state,” he said. “I am grateful to our partners who finally heard us.”

He thanked Britain for deciding to reopen its embassy in Kyiv, saying that it was the 21st country to do so. Britain closed its doors in the capital in February, relocating its staff to the western city of Lviv.

Zelenskyy also highlighted the return to normalcy in parts of the country from which Russia has retreated, where access to gas, electricity, water, mobile and medical services has been restored in recent days.

