    Ukraine warns Russian missile strikes likely

    PTI
    May 09, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war: Smoke after a missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital’s television centre in Kyiv.

    Ukraine's military is warning that there is a high probability of missile strikes amid Russia's war on the country. The warning came on Monday just ahead of Russia's planned Victory Day parade in Moscow.

    The Ukrainian military's general staff also said that in Russian-controlled areas of Zaporizhzhia, Russian troops had begun the seizure of personal documents from the local population without good reason. Ukraine said Russian troops seized the documents to force the local people to take part in Victory Day commemorations there.

    Ukraine's military also warned that Russia had located some 19 battalion tactical groups in Russia's Belgorod region, just across the border. Those groups likely consist of some 15,200 troops with tanks, missile batteries and other weaponry.



    PTI
    first published: May 9, 2022 11:35 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.