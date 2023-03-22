 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine war: Xi Jinping urges Vladimir Putin to work together for biggest global changes in a century

Reuters
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

During his two-day visit Xi barely mentioned the Ukraine conflict and said on Tuesday in final remarks that China had an "impartial position". There was no sign that Xi's efforts to play the role of peacemaker had yielded results, but nor did he make any offer of direct support for Putin's war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony following their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 21, 2023. (Mikhail TERESHCHENKO / SPUTNIK / AFP)

China's President Xi Jinping left Russia on Wednesday after a grandiose display of solidarity with President Vladimir Putin against the West, that ended with the two autocrats pledging to work together to shape a new world order.

Yet, as Xi departed he told Putin: "Now there are changes that haven't happened in 100 years. When we are together, we drive these changes."

"I agree," Putin said, to which Xi responded: "Take care of yourself dear friend, please."