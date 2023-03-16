 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine war: US and Russian military chiefs in rare talks after drone downed

Mar 16, 2023 / 06:00 AM IST

A day after the U.S. drone went down over the Black Sea, defence ministers and military chiefs from the U.S. and Russia held rare telephone conversations on Wednesday with relations at their lowest point in decades over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Washington's top general said the crash of a U.S. surveillance drone after being intercepted by Russian jets showed Moscow's increasingly aggressive behaviour while Russia warned Washington that flying drones near Crimea risked escalation.

Moscow's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his U.S. counterpart, Lloyd Austin, that American drone flights by Crimea's coast "were provocative in nature" and could lead to "an escalation ... in the Black Sea zone," a ministry statement said.

Russia, the statement said, "had no interest in such a development but will in future react in due proportion". Crimea is a peninsula that was part of Ukraine until Moscow annexed it by force in 2014.