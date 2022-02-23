Ukraine urges citizens to leave Russia 'immediately'

The Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment of troops there.

Ukraine on Wednesday urged its citizens to leave Russia immediately, citing the threat of a Russian invasion that could complicate the provision of consular services.

"Because of the escalating Russian aggression against Ukraine, which can lead to a substantial reduction in possible consular assistance in Russia, the foreign ministry urges the citizens of Ukraine to refrain from travel to Russia, and for those in that country to leave its territory immediately," the ministry said.