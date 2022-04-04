English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine to probe alleged Russian atrocities

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address that the world has seen many war crimes, adding that the time has come to make the war crimes committed by Russian troops the last such evil on Earth.

    PTI
    April 04, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
    (Image: AP)

    (Image: AP)

    Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the country will conduct a probe into alleged atrocities against civilians by Russian troops involving international investigators.

    Zelenskyy said in an address that the world has seen many war crimes, adding that the time has come to make the war crimes committed by Russian troops the last such evil on Earth.

    He said that a special justice mechanism will be created to investigate the Russian atrocities with participation of international prosecutors and judges.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Ukrainian authorities have said that the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in areas outside the Ukrainian capital after last week’s withdrawal of Russian troops many with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture.

    Close

    International leaders have condemned the reported atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

    Russia has rejected the accusations of killing civilians as a provocation by Ukrainian authorities and initiated a meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the issue.
    PTI
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelenskyy #World News
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 12:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.