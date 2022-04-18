English
    Ukraine: Takeover of Mariupol could end talks

    Dmytro Kuleba tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the remaining Ukrainian military personnel and civilians in the port city are basically encircled by Russian forces.

    Associated Press
    April 18, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST
    Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine on February 24 (Image: Reuters)

    Ukraine’s foreign minister is describing the situation in Mariupol as dire and heartbreaking and says Russia’s continued attacks there could be a “red line” that ends all efforts to reach peace through negotiation.

    He says the Ukrainians “continue their struggle” but that the city effectively doesn’t exist anymore because of massive destruction.

    Kuleba says his country has been keeping up “expert level” talks with Russia in recent weeks in hopes of reaching a political solution for peace. But citing the significance of Mariupol, he echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in saying the elimination of Ukrainian forces there could be a “red line” that stops peace efforts.



    Tags: #Mariupol #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Apr 18, 2022 07:02 am
