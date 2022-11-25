 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine struggles to restore power in nine-month war's first winter

Reuters
Nov 25, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

Thursday marked nine months to the day since Moscow launched what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian-speakers. Ukraine and the West say the invasion is an unprovoked war of aggression.

Much of Ukraine on Thursday remained without heat or power after the most devastating Russian air strikes on its energy grid so far, and in Kyiv residents were warned to brace for further attacks and stock up on water, food and warm clothing.

Since early October, Russia has launched missiles roughly once a week in a bid to destroy the Ukrainian power grid.

Moscow acknowledges attacking basic infrastructure, saying it aims to reduce Ukraine's ability to fight and push it to negotiate. Kyiv says such attacks are a war crime.

"Together we endured nine months of full-scale war and Russia has not found a way to break us, and will not find one," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a nightly video address.
Zelenskiy also accused Russia of incessantly shelling Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city that it abandoned earlier this month. Seven people were killed and 21 wounded in a Russian attack on Thursday, local authorities said.

Viewed from space, Ukraine has become a dark patch on the globe at night, NASA satellite images showed.