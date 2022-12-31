English
    Ukraine shot down 12 of 20 Russian missiles: army

    AFP
    December 31, 2022 / 08:06 PM IST
    Ukraine's air defence shot down 12 out of 20 missiles launched by Russia on Saturday afternoon, hours before New Year's Eve celebrations, the Ukrainian army said.

    Russia "launched more than 20 cruise missiles... Our air defence destroyed 12 cruise missiles," Ukraine's commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media, adding that six of them were shot down over the capital Kyiv.
    AFP
    first published: Dec 31, 2022 08:06 pm