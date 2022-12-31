Ukraine shot down 12 of 20 Russian missiles: army

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the southern city of Kherson on November 14 to celebrate its recapture from Russian forces with joyful residents and troops after months of Russian occupation. (Image: Reuters)

Ukraine's air defence shot down 12 out of 20 missiles launched by Russia on Saturday afternoon, hours before New Year's Eve celebrations, the Ukrainian army said.

Russia "launched more than 20 cruise missiles... Our air defence destroyed 12 cruise missiles," Ukraine's commander-in-chief General Valeriy Zaluzhny said on social media, adding that six of them were shot down over the capital Kyiv.