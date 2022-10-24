English
    Ukraine sees post-war reconstruction costs nearing $750 billion: PM

    Ukraine estimates the cost of post-war national reconstruction at nearly $750 billion so far, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday.

    Reuters
    October 24, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
    An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Representative image: AP)

    An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Representative image: AP)

    He made the comments in a speech to a German-Ukrainian business forum at which he touted the investment potential of the Ukrainian agriculture sector and thanked Berlin for providing Kyiv with air defences.
    Reuters
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 04:16 pm
