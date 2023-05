Ukraine says shot down 37 Russian missiles, 29 drones

Ukraine shot down 37 Russian cruise missiles and 29 drones overnight, the army said on Monday, a day after the heaviest barrage on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv since Moscow's invasion.

Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said on social media that a total of "up to 40 missiles" and "around 35 drones" had been launched, of which 37 and 29 were downed.