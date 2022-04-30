 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain

Apr 30, 2022

Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in the occupied territory could also be stolen by the Russian forces

Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the Ukrainian territories they occupy, Ukraine's Deputy Agriculture Minister said on Saturday.

Speaking to the Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in the occupied territory could also be stolen by the Russian forces.

Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said increased the threat to global food security.

