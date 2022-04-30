English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine says Russia stole 'several hundred thousand tonnes' of grain

    Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in the occupied territory could also be stolen by the Russian forces

    Reuters
    April 30, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST
    African man hand holding wheat ear in sunny field - Black male walking through grain harvest in hot summer day - Concept of ancient human rural activities and love for result of hard work

    African man hand holding wheat ear in sunny field - Black male walking through grain harvest in hot summer day - Concept of ancient human rural activities and love for result of hard work


    Russian forces have stolen "several hundred thousand tonnes" of grain in the Ukrainian territories they occupy, Ukraine's Deputy Agriculture Minister said on Saturday.


    Speaking to the Ukrainian national TV, Taras Vysotskiy expressed concern that most of what he said was 1.5 million tonnes of grain stored in the occupied territory could also be stolen by the Russian forces.

    Ukraine's foreign ministry accused Russia on Thursday of stealing grain in territory it has occupied, an act it said increased the threat to global food security.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #war #wheat
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 02:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.