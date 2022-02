Ukraine says Russia preparing 'further military aggression'

Tanks move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus, February 19. (Image: AP)

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Tuesday that Russia's recognition of his country's two breakaway regions was a precursor for a further military assault.

"We believe that with this decision, Russia is creating the legal basis for further military aggression against Ukraine, thus violating all possible international obligations," Zelensky said.