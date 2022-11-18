 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine says 'nearly half' of energy grid battered by Russia

Nov 18, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST

Ukraine said Friday that almost half of its power infrastructure was in need of repair after weeks of Russian attacks that have disrupted electricity supplies to millions as temperatures plunge.

Russia meanwhile accused Kyiv's forces of executing a group of its soldiers who were surrendering to Ukraine in what Moscow described as a "massacre" that amounted to a war crime.

The assessment by Prime Minister Denys Shmygal of the widespread damage to Ukraine's grid comes after weeks of sustained Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"On November 15 alone, Russia fired about 100 missiles at Ukrainian cities. Nearly half of our energy system has been disabled," Shmygal said, appealing to European allies for support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the nation on Thursday that some 10 million people were suffering blackouts as a result.

But the Russian defence ministry said Friday it was only targeting military-linked facilities, and said a series of long-range and precision strikes the day before had "hit exactly the designated objects".