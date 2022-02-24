English
    Ukraine says killed 'around 50 Russian occupiers'

    Ukraine's military command said Thursday that government forces had killed "around 50 Russian occupiers" while repulsing an attack on a town on the frontline with Moscow-backed rebels.

    AFP
    February 24, 2022 / 02:52 PM IST
    Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attacks on Ukraine on February 24, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

    Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attacks on Ukraine on February 24, as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (Image: Reuters)

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    AFP could not immediately confirm the death toll.

    "Shchastya is under control. 50 Russian occupiers were killed. Another Russian plane was destroyed in the Kramatorsk district. This is the sixth," the armed forces general staff said on Twitter.
    AFP
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 02:52 pm

