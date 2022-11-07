English
    Ukraine says it never refused to negotiate with Russia, wants talks with Putin successor

    The comments on Twitter by Mykhailo Podolyak followed a Washington Post report on Saturday saying the Biden administration was privately encouraging Ukraine's leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Moscow.

    Reuters
    November 07, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST
    Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones on October 11. (Image: AP)

    A senior adviser to Ukraine's president said on Monday that Kyiv had never refused to negotiate with Moscow and that it was ready for talks with Russia's future leader, but not with Vladimir Putin.

    "Ukraine has never refused to negotiate. Our negotiating position is known and open," he wrote on Twitter, saying that Russia should first withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

    "Is Putin ready? Obviously not. Therefore, we are constructive in our assessment: we will talk with the next leader of (Russia)."
    first published: Nov 7, 2022 09:53 pm