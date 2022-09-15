English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    German economy minister sees possible victory for democracy in Ukraine

    "You now can see that it could come to an end with victory for freedom and democracy," Habeck told reporters after meeting Ukraine's trade minister at a G7 gathering in the German state of Brandenburg.

    Reuters
    September 15, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
    Russia-Ukraine war

    Russia-Ukraine war

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday he could see the possibility of victory for democracy in Ukraine and vowed to send more weapons as the country battles to extend its territorial gains against Russia.

    "You now can see that it could come to an end with victory for freedom and democracy," Habeck told reporters after meeting Ukraine's trade minister at a G7 gathering in the German state of Brandenburg.

    Germany would continue to decide which weapons to deliver in discussion with NATO partners, Habeck said, adding that "within this process, I know that more weapons are going to come."

    Habeck said he and Yulia Svyrydenko, who also serves as first vice prime minister of Ukraine, discussed ways to drum up financial support for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

    "A lot of money is needed. More money than public money can bring alone," the German minister said. "We need an instrument, a fund, in a way that creates a strong and stable opportunity for companies to invest."

    Close

    This global fund could pull together aid from private investors, banks and hedge funds, he added.

    Ukraine needs 350 billion dollars for reconstruction, according to Kyiv's own estimates, Habeck said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #German economy minister #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 01:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.