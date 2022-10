Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian forces shot down at least 43 of the missiles fired at Ukraine by Russia on Monday morning, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said.

She told a briefing Russia had fired 83 missiles by 11.35 a.m. (0835 GMT).

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, had earlier said on Twitter that Russia had fired 75 missiles at Ukraine and that 41 of them had been intercepted.