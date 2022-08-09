English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine says it has creditor approval for growth-related warrant changes

    The holders of Ukraine's GDP warrants have granted their consent to the country's request for suggested amendments to the securities, according to preliminary voting results published in a filing on Tuesday.

    Reuters
    August 09, 2022 / 06:20 PM IST
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference at the Kyiv metro station, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on April 23, 2022. - Reuters

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a news conference at the Kyiv metro station, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on April 23, 2022. - Reuters

    Ukraine has gained the necessary approval from holders of its GDP warrants to its request for proposed changes to the securities, preliminary results of a vote released in a filing on Tuesday showed.

    The Ukrainian government launched a proposal in July to change conditions on its $2.6 billion of outstanding GDP (gross domestic product) warrants, a derivative security that triggers payments linked to economic growth.

    "Approximately 93% of Holders of the Notional Amount of Securities outstanding were represented for quorum purposes and approximately 91% of such Holders had voted in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution," Tuesday's statement said.

    Ukraine said that final results will be announced after a meeting on Wednesday.

    Kyiv is also asking creditors to defer payments on the war-torn country's international bonds for 24 months as Ukraine seeks to avoid a potential $20 billion debt default.

    Close
     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Economy #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Ukraine #world
    first published: Aug 9, 2022 06:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.