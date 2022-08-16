English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodity Markets Live: Oil Below $90; What Explains The Fall?
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine says it can export 3 million tonnes of grain from ports next month

    Yuriy Vaskov said Ukraine had received applications for 30 ships to come to Ukraine in the next two weeks to export grain.

    Reuters
    August 16, 2022 / 12:10 PM IST

    Ukraine can export 3 million tonnes of grain from its ports in September and may in the future be able to export 4 million tonnes from them monthly, Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yuriy Vaskov said on Tuesday.

    He said Ukraine had received applications for 30 ships to come to Ukraine in the next two weeks to export grain.

    Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since Russia invaded on February 24 and blockaded Ukrainian Black Sea ports, but three Black Sea ports were unblocked last month under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv that made it possible to send hundreds of thousands of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to buyers.
    Reuters
    Tags: #export #grain #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 12:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.