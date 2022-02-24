English
    Ukraine says fierce fighting under way at numerous locations

    The Ukrainian official said they feared that Russian forces could be air dropped into the country and then try to penetrate the government district in Kyiv.

    Reuters
    February 24, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
    A view shows the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service site damaged by shelling in Kyiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 24. (Image: Press service of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service/Reuters)

    A view shows the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service site damaged by shelling in Kyiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 24. (Image: Press service of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service/Reuters)

    Ukraine on Thursday fought Russian forces along practically its entire border with Russia, and there was fierce fighting in the regions of Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa and at a military airport near Kyiv, an adviser to the presidential office said.

    The Ukrainian official said they feared that Russian forces could be air dropped into the country and then try to penetrate the government district in Kyiv.

    Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Ukrainian border guards had abandoned all facilities at the Russian-Ukrainian border, the Interfax news agency reported.
    Reuters
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 06:09 pm

