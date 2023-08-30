English
    Ukraine says downed 28 missiles, 15 attack drones overnight

    "Twenty eight cruise missiles and 15 attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were destroyed," the air force said in a statement, adding that Russian forces had deployed a total of 44 projectiles.

    AFP
    August 30, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
    Ukraine said Wednesday its forces had downed more than two dozen Russian cruise missiles and 15 attack drones overnight in one of the largest aerial assaults on the country in weeks.

    first published: Aug 30, 2023 01:01 pm

