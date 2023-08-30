Ukraine says downed 28 missiles, 15 attack drones overnight

Ukraine said Wednesday its forces had downed more than two dozen Russian cruise missiles and 15 attack drones overnight in one of the largest aerial assaults on the country in weeks.
"Twenty eight cruise missiles and 15 attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were destroyed," the air force said in a statement, adding that Russian forces had deployed a total of 44 projectiles.
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!