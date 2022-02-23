English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine says another sweeping cyberattack underway as state websites and banks hit

    Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks that Kyiv has blamed on Russia. Moscow, which is caught up in a mounting confrontation with the West over Ukraine, has denied any involvement.

    Reuters
    February 23, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The websites of Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were down on Wednesday in what the government said was the start of another massive denial of service (DDoS) attack that began at around 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

    Ukrainian authorities said this week they had seen online warnings that hackers were preparing to launch major attacks on government agencies, banks and the defence sector.

    Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks that Kyiv has blamed on Russia. Moscow, which is caught up in a mounting confrontation with the West over Ukraine, has denied any involvement.

    "At about 4 pm, another mass DDoS attack on our state began. We have relevant data from a number of banks," said Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, adding that the parliament website was also hit.

    He did not mention which banks were affected and the central bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

    Close

    Related stories

    The online networks of Ukraine's defence ministry and two banks were overwhelmed last week in a separate cyberattack. The U.S. company Netscout Systems Inc later said the impact had been modest.

    Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks posted a tweet on Thursday that showed a drop-off in connections to the Ukrainian government websites.

    "We've observed that the current network disruption has partial impact on the network layer to multiple defence and ministerial websites in Ukraine," NetBlocks director Alp Toker told Reuters.

    "The spread of outages is similar but distinct from the recent DDOS attack targeting defence and banking platforms, with the latter not impacted in this instance," he added.
    Reuters
    Tags: #cyberattack #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 09:59 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.