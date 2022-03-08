English
    Ukraine says aircraft bombed cities overnight

    In Sumy and Okhtyrka, to the east of Kyiv near the Russian border, bombs fell on residential buildings and destroyed a power plant, regional leader Dmytro Zhivitsky said. He said there were dead and wounded but gave no figures.

    PTI
    March 08, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST
    An interior view shows a residential building damaged by shelling, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, March 7. (Image: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters)

    

    Russian aircraft bombed cities in eastern and central Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian officials said. Shelling pounded suburbs of the capital, Kyiv.

    

    Bombs also hit oil depots in Zhytomyr and the neighbouring town of Cherniakhiv, located west of Kyiv. In Bucha, a Kyiv suburb, the mayor reported heavy artillery fire. In Bucha, a Kyiv suburb, the mayor reported heavy artillery fire.

    We can’t even gather up the bodies because the shelling from heavy weapons doesn’t stop day or night, Mayor Anatol Fedoruk said. Dogs are pulling apart the bodies on the city streets. It’s a nightmare.

    The Ukrainian government is demanding the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow people to safely leave Sumy, Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Mariupol and suburbs of Kyiv, including Bucha.
