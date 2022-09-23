English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Traders Conclave 2022 | India's Largest Retail Stock Investors & Traders Residential Conclave
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ukraine says 436 bodies exhumed at Izyum, 30 with 'signs of torture'

    "Today, the exhumation of bodies from the mass grave in Izyum is being completed. A total of 436 bodies have been exhumed. Most of them have signs of violent death, and 30 have signs of torture. There are bodies with rope around their necks, with their hands tied, with broken limbs and gunshot wounds," the Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said in a statement on social media.

    AFP
    September 23, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST
    A local resident Olena Kushnir looks at shells near her destroyed house, in the village of Nova Husarivka, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, September 15. (Source: Reuters)

    A local resident Olena Kushnir looks at shells near her destroyed house, in the village of Nova Husarivka, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, September 15. (Source: Reuters)

    A Ukrainian official in the eastern Kharkiv region said Friday that 436 bodies were exhumed from a mass burial site near the eastern city of Izyum recaptured from Russian forces.

    "Today, the exhumation of bodies from the mass grave in Izyum is being completed. A total of 436 bodies have been exhumed. Most of them have signs of violent death, and 30 have signs of torture. There are bodies with rope around their necks, with their hands tied, with broken limbs and gunshot wounds," the Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said in a statement on social media.
    AFP
    Tags: #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine #Ukraine war
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 09:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.