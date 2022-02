Ukraine says 352 civilians dead so far in war

People try to get onto buses to leave Kyiv, Ukraine. Others clung to routine, with irritation. “I’m not afraid. I’m going to work. The only unusual thing is that you can’t find a taxi,” one Kyiv resident complained, even as air raid sirens wailed. (Image: AP)

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia's invasion, including 14 children. It said an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded. The ministry's statement on Sunday did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.

Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian military facilities and says that Ukraine's civilian population is not in danger.

Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed and wounded, without giving any numbers.