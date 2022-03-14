English
    Ukraine-Russia talks to start via video link today: Ukrainian official

    A new round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on Monday via video link and will start at 10:30 am Kyiv time (0830 GMT), Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said on Monday morning.

    Reuters
    March 14, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST
    The Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated as Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the deployment of troops there.

    first published: Mar 14, 2022 11:45 am
