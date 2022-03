Volodymyr Zelensky's message to Russian mothers came in a video address released on Telegram.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Monday that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday.

Zelensky also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the war with Russia "with a fair peace."

"Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Pretty good, as I was told. But let's see. They will continue tomorrow."