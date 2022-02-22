English
    Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Germany takes steps to halt Nord Stream 2

    The pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany has long been criticised by the United States and some European countries who argue that it increases Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

    PTI
    February 22, 2022 / 05:25 PM IST
    File image: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 2' gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022. Russia has fulfilled its long-term contracts but failed to sell additional gas on the spot market despite high prices, while pushing German approval of its contentious Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a way to solve Europe's gas squeeze. Surging energy prices and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are making European leaders think hard about energy security — particularly their decades-old reliance on Moscow for natural gas. (Source: AP)

    Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, as the West started taking punitive measures against Moscow over the Ukraine crisis.

    Scholz told reporters in Berlin that his government was taking the measure in response to Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

    Follow our LIVE blog on Russia-Ukraine conflict LIVE Updates

    The pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany has long been criticised by the United States and some European countries who argue that it increases Europe’s reliance on Russian energy supplies.

    Scholz said that the government had decided to reassess the certification of the pipeline, which hasn’t begun operating yet, in light of the latest developments.

    That will certainly take time, if I may say so, he said.
