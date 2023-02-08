 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine replaces defence minister; faces delays in delivery of Western weapons

Pranay Sharma
Feb 08, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST

The developments place a question mark on the fate of the Ukraine-Russia war, which approaches the one-year mark this month.

File image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to change his defence minister amid reports of a Russian spring offensive has raised questions about the war that will enter its second year in weeks.

Ukraine said on February 5 that defence minister Oleskii Reznikov was being replaced even as Russian forces inched closer to Bakhmut amid heavy fighting.

Kyrylo Budanov, chief of military intelligence, will lead the defence ministry, said David Arakhamia, head of Zelenskyy's Servant of the People Party’s parliamentary bloc.