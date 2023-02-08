English
    Ukraine replaces defence minister; faces delays in delivery of Western weapons

    The developments place a question mark on the fate of the Ukraine-Russia war, which approaches the one-year mark this month.

    Pranay Sharma
    February 08, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
    File image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decision to change his defence minister amid reports of a Russian spring offensive has raised questions about the war that will enter its second year in weeks.

    Ukraine said on February 5 that defence minister Oleskii Reznikov was being replaced even as Russian forces inched closer to Bakhmut amid heavy fighting.

    Follow our LIVE News blog here

    Kyrylo Budanov, chief of military intelligence, will lead the defence ministry, said David Arakhamia, head of Zelenskyy's Servant of the People Party’s parliamentary bloc.