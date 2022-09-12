English
    Ukraine recaptures 500 sq km of territory in south - military

    On various sections we have advanced by (between) four and several tens of kilometres. We have liberated areas totalling around 500 square km," Natalia Humeniuk told a news briefing

    Reuters
    September 12, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

    Ukrainian forces have retaken about 500 square km of territory in the south of the country in the past two weeks as part of a counter-offensive against Russian troops, a spokesperson for Ukraine's southern military command said on Monday.

    "On various sections we have advanced by (between) four and several tens of kilometres. We have liberated areas totalling around 500 square km," Natalia Humeniuk told a news briefing via video link, naming five settlements in the Kherson region which she said had been recaptured by Ukraine.

    Reuters could not independently verify her comments.
    first published: Sep 12, 2022 04:46 pm
