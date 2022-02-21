English
    Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by govt forces

    RIA cited representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic as saying that the incident occurred late on Sunday.

    Reuters
    February 21, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST
    A Ukrainian state flag at the Kliusy checkpoint on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine.

    Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said on Monday two civilians were killed in shelling by the Kyiv government forces, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

    Tags: #Joe Biden #Russia #Ukraine #US #World News
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 07:04 am

