Ukraine rebels say two civilians killed in shelling by govt forces
Reuters
February 21, 2022 / 07:04 AM IST
A Ukrainian state flag at the Kliusy checkpoint on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine.
Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said on Monday two civilians were killed in shelling by the Kyiv government forces, Russia's RIA news agency reported.
RIA cited representatives of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic as saying that the incident occurred late on Sunday.