    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will address UN Security Council today

    Reuters
    April 05, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST
    Volodymyr Zelensky

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will address the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, after saying it is in Kyiv's interest to have the most open investigation into the killing of civilians in Ukraine.

    Speaking on Monday, he said that in Bucha, where mass graves and bodies were found after Ukraine took the town back from Russian forces, at least 300 civilians have been killed, and he expects that in Borodyanka and other towns the number of casualties may be even higher.

    "I would like to emphasise that we are interested in the most complete, transparent investigation, the results of which will be known and explained to the entire international community," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
    Reuters
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 07:02 am
