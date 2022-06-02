 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia controls 'about 20%' of Ukraine

Jun 02, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russian troops control about one-fifth of his country, including the annexed Crimean peninsula and territory in the east held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

File image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Image: Reuters)

"Today, about 20 percent of our territory is under the control of the occupiers," he said during an address to lawmakers in Luxembourg, as Russian forces were solidifying their hold on the eastern Donbas region and pushing towards Ukraine's de facto administrative centre there.

