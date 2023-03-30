 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ukraine overhang: India has its task cut out to pull off a successful G20 summit

Pranay Sharma
Mar 30, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

A joint communique, which is traditionally released by the G20 at the end of the summit, is now looking like a remote possibility as opinion on Russia’s invasion of its neighbour will divide the members.

Since the war in Ukraine began in February 2021, it has divided opinion in the world, especially on condemning Russia.

A successful G20 Summit under India’s presidency is exceedingly looking like a big challenge because of the way America and its allies are dealing with the Ukraine war. The summit is scheduled for September in New Delhi.

The US and its western allies have tried to keep the ongoing conflict at the centre of every regional and international gathering by highlighting it as the most crucial crisis facing the world.

The western bloc is determined not only to keep the focus on the war but also to criticise and isolate Russia internationally for its invasion of Ukraine.

In the past months, meetings of the finance and foreign ministers of the G20 also ended without agreement.