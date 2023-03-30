Ukraine overhang: India has its task cut out to pull off a successful G20 summit

Since the war in Ukraine began in February 2021, it has divided opinion in the world, especially on condemning Russia.

A successful G20 Summit under India’s presidency is exceedingly looking like a big challenge because of the way America and its allies are dealing with the Ukraine war. The summit is scheduled for September in New Delhi.

The US and its western allies have tried to keep the ongoing conflict at the centre of every regional and international gathering by highlighting it as the most crucial crisis facing the world.

The western bloc is determined not only to keep the focus on the war but also to criticise and isolate Russia internationally for its invasion of Ukraine.

In the past months, meetings of the finance and foreign ministers of the G20 also ended without agreement.

A joint communique, which is traditionally released by the G20 at the end of the summit, is now looking like an extremely remote possibility as opinions on Russia will divide the members.

Opinion divided

The US and European countries, outraged by the Russian decision to invade its neighbour and start what has turned out to be the longest conflict in Europe since World War II, have taken every opportunity to isolate Moscow.

But a large number of countries in the world, which surprisingly turns out to be the majority, have refused to rally behind America and its allies to condemn Russia, despite their disapproval of the invasion.

US President Joe Biden has dug himself into a spot by describing the Ukraine war as a fight between democratic Ukraine and autocratic Russia.

He has accordingly tried to garner support from the democratic countries in the world.

A historically close relationship

But India, the world’s largest democracy, has consistently opposed the western move to isolate Russia and refused to condemn or criticise Russia publicly. Still, India was one of the first countries to call for the immediate cessation of violence and a return to negotiations to resolve outstanding issues peacefully.

India and Russia enjoy a close relationship and the leadership in Moscow has stood by Delhi on several occasions when few other countries in the world, particularly in the West, tried to support it.

Besides, the two countries are now close strategic partners and Russia continues to be India’s largest weapons supplier.

An intricate threesome

Over the years Russia has developed a strong partnership with China, which has become stronger in the wake of the Ukraine war.

But Moscow has not done so at the cost of its relationship with India.

Even though India and China have been engaged in a military standoff at their frontier since May 2020, Russia has maintained its neutrality.

In fact, Moscow had also turned down a Chinese request to keep its arms supply to India suspended until the crisis at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is resolved.

Equally, India has also managed to express its concern over the Ukraine war and its impact on the global food and energy supply chains without directly criticising Russia.

But the US and the European countries are keen to break the current Indian stand.

As long as India refuses to condemn Russia publicly, it weakens Biden’s description of the Ukraine war as a fight between “good and evil” or democracy versus autocracy.

No end in sight

The war has already entered its second year but there are no signs that it could end early.

On the contrary, it looks like a long war as neither Russia nor Ukraine and its western backers are willing to return to negotiations to end the war unless it ends up as a victory for them.

Russia is in control of significant Ukrainian territory and Crimea, which it annexed during the 2014 conflict.

The US has convinced Ukraine that it should not call for peace until all its territory, including Crimea, is rescued from Russian control.

This in effect means that the war, which has intensified in the past weeks, is likely to be prolonged.

Significantly, presidential elections are due in both Russia and the United States in 2024. If the war ends without a decisive outcome, it will be a loss of face for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden.

But Putin can continue with the war as he is in control of both the political and military establishment in his country.

However, beyond a point, Biden is likely to face pressure as his Republican opponents have already raised questions about the endgame in Ukraine and are likely to intensify their criticism as the campaign for the presidential election heats up.

Indications suggest that the coming months will be crucial for Ukraine. But apart from promises by the West to provide more sophisticated weapons to Ukraine to enable it to defend itself better and wrest territory back from Russia, no clear plan to end the conflict has so far emerged.

Under the circumstances, the US and the western bloc in the G20 are likely to harden their position further to isolate Russia, making an agreed statement from the Delhi summit an impossibility.

But at the November Bali summit, deft diplomacy by India, China and host Indonesia ensured it did not end in a failure.

Therefore, it is possible that India’s diplomatic skills could salvage the situation and lead to a statement acceptable to all the G20 members.