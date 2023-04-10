English
    Ukraine minister says India should be pragmatic in securing energy, defence resources

    Dzhaparova is due to meet India's deputy national security adviser and a junior foreign minister during a four-day visit to New Delhi.

    Reuters
    April 10, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST
    Ukraine's deputy foreign minister on Monday said India should be pragmatic in securing its resources, including energy and defence equipment.

    "We are not in the position of instructing India in their economic ties with other countries. We only think it is crucial to diversify all of the resources, not only energy but also military resources," Emine Dzhaparova told reporters, responding to a question on India-Russia ties.

    Dzhaparova is due to meet India's deputy national security adviser and a junior foreign minister during a four-day visit to New Delhi.

