Ukraine military plane with 14 aboard crashes near Kyiv: Report
AFP
February 24, 2022 / 07:20 PM IST
A Ukrainian military plane with 14 people aboard crashed south of Kyiv on Thursday, the emergencies service said.
The service said it was "still determining how many people died."
The incident occurred about 20 kilometres (12 miles) south of Kyiv, amid reports of several locations around the city coming under attack.