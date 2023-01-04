 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

Ukraine keeps downing Russian drones, but price tag is high

New York Times
Jan 04, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

Ukraine is getting more and more skilled at knocking down drones, but there is a growing imbalance: Many of its defensive weapons like surface-to-air missiles cost far more than the drones do.

Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.

By Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Exploding drones are lumbering and noisy and relatively easy to shoot from the sky and, over the New Year’s weekend, Ukraine says, its military downed every single one of about 80 that Russia sent the country’s way.

“Such results have never been achieved before,” a Ukrainian air force spokesperson said Tuesday.

But some military experts wonder if the successes are sustainable.

Ukraine is getting more and more skilled at knocking down drones, but there is a growing imbalance: Many of its defensive weapons like surface-to-air missiles cost far more than the drones do. And that, some military experts say, may favor Moscow over the long haul.

Artem Starosiek, the head of Molfar, a Ukrainian consultancy that supports the country’s war effort, estimated that it costs up to seven times more to down a drone with a missile than it does to launch one. That is an equation that the Kremlin may be banking on, some analysts say.