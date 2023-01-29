English
    Ukraine imposes sanctions on 182 Russian, Belarusian firms, 3 people

    The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production, according to the list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

    Reuters
    January 29, 2023 / 08:33 AM IST
    (File photo: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko)

    Ukraine imposed sanctions against 182 Russian and Belarusian companies, and three individuals, in the latest of a series of steps by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to block Moscow's and Minsk's connections to his country.

    "Their assets in Ukraine are blocked, their properties will be used for our defence," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

    The sanctioned companies chiefly engage in the transportation of goods, vehicle leasing and chemical production, according to the list published by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

    The list includes Russian potash fertiliser producer and exporter Uralkali, Belarus state-owned potash producer Belaruskali, Belarusian Railways, as well as Russia's VTB-Leasing and Gazprombank Leasing both dealing with transport leasing.