    Ukraine hopes Vladimir Putin-Joe Biden summit can lead to Russian pullback

    "We welcome this initiative. We believe that every effort aimed a diplomatic solution is worth trying," Dmytro Kuleba said ahead of a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels.

    AFP
    February 21, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
    Biden fears 'invasion' | On January 20, Biden says any incursion of Russian troops is

    Biden fears 'invasion' | On January 20, Biden says any incursion of Russian troops is "an invasion" after appearing to suggest a "minor" attack on Ukraine might invite a lesser response. (Image: AFP)

    Ukraine's foreign minister on Monday welcomed a French initiative for a summit between US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin, saying Kyiv hoped it would result in Moscow pulling back its troops.

    "We hope that the two presidents will walk out from the room with an agreement about Russia withdrawing its forces from Ukraine."
    first published: Feb 21, 2022 02:09 pm

