Ukraine helicopter crash kills 16 including interior minister

Reuters
Jan 18, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

According to the latest official toll, nine people on board and at least seven on the ground were killed when the French-made Super Puma helicopter went down in Brovary on the eastern outskirts of Kyiv.

Ukraine's interior minister was among at least 16 people killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed in a suburb of the capital Kyiv, setting fire to a nursery packed with children.

At least three children were among the dead. Dozens of other people were hurt, including many children, many suffering burns. The entire side of the nursery building was charred.

"We saw wounded people, we saw children. There was a lot of fog here, everything was strewn all around. We could hear screams, we ran towards them," Glib, a 17-year-old local resident, told Reuters at the scene.

"We took the children and passed them over the fence, away from the nursery as it was on fire, especially the second floor," he said.

Debris was scattered over a muddy playground. In a courtyard lay several dead interior ministry staff, their blue uniforms and black boots visible from under foil blankets draped over the bodies. A large chunk of the aircraft had landed on a car, destroying it.