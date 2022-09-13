English
    Ukraine has retaken 6,000 sq km of land: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    Reuters
    September 13, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST
    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had retaken 6,000 square km. (2,400 square miles) of Russian-held territory since the beginning of the month.

    "Since the beginning of September and up to today, our fighters have liberated more than 6,000 square km of the territory of Ukraine in the south and in the east," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video. "The advances of our forces continue."

    Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said on Sunday his troops had retaken more than 3,000 square km (1,160 square miles) this month.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Russia #Ukraine #Volodymyr Zelenskyy #World News
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 07:24 am
